QSW 2024 From Sept 28

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW), will return for the ninth time, led by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), in collaboration with the of Environment and Climate Change.

Scheduled from September 28 to October 5, QSW 2024 aims to encourage Qatar's community, government, NGOs, and private sector entities to take part in various sustainability-focused activities, events, and projects, a statement said yesterday. HE the of Environment and Climate Change, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, pointed out the crucial role QSW plays in driving the national sustainability agenda. Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, executive director of Earthna, underscored the inclusive nature of QSW 2024.“Last year's event was the biggest yet, with over 470 events and 200,000 participants, and we hope that QSW 2024 will build on this, driving positive change for generations to come.”

This year's edition will be decorated with a number of activities and workshops. The week will see the 4th edition of Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change on October 1-2. Participants will explore recent innovations and opportunities to address climate change.



MENAFN18092024000067011011ID1108689028