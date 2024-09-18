Wesco Celebrates IEC Foundation Scholarship Recipients
Date
9/18/2024 2:00:46 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Congratulations to the recent recipients of the Independent Electrical Contractors, Inc. - IEC scholarships in Northglenn, Colorado. Wesco Cares contributes to the IEC Foundation Scholarship Fund to support driven, dedicated students in their pursuit of careers in the electrical industry.
The IEC Foundation formed the scholarship fund exclusively for the charitable and educational purpose to award deserving and qualified students who have demonstrated drive, dedication, and leadership in their pursuit of careers in the electrical industry.
The Foundation Scholarship Fund is offered to Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), students, members, and their immediate families, who plan to pursue post-secondary education in college or state accredited apprenticeship programs.
The Wesco Cares Scholarship Program supports the next generation of tradespeople and fortifies our commitment to the electrical industry.
Learn more about the scholarship program in partnership with the IEC .
MENAFN18092024007202015466ID1108688987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.