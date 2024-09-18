Wesco Celebrates IEC Foundation Scholarship Recipients

(MENAFN- 3BL) Congratulations to the recent recipients of the Independent Electrical Contractors, Inc. - IEC scholarships in Northglenn, Colorado. Wesco Cares contributes to the IEC Foundation Scholarship Fund to support driven, dedicated students in their pursuit of careers in the electrical industry.

The IEC Foundation formed the scholarship fund exclusively for the charitable and educational purpose to award deserving and qualified students who have demonstrated drive, dedication, and leadership in their pursuit of careers in the electrical industry.

The Foundation Scholarship Fund is offered to Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), students, members, and their immediate families, who plan to pursue post-secondary education in college or state accredited apprenticeship programs.

The Wesco Cares Scholarship Program supports the next generation of tradespeople and fortifies our commitment to the electrical industry.

Learn more about the scholarship program in partnership with the IEC .