Amir Leaves Canada

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the Canadian capital, Ottawa, today following an official visit to Canada.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied during the visit by the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with an official delegation.