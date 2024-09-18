Amir Leaves Canada

Date
9/18/2024 2:00:17 PM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the Canadian capital, Ottawa, today following an official visit to Canada.
His Highness the Amir was accompanied during the visit by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with an official delegation.
