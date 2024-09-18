MIT Xpro Launches The Medical Technology Program For Global Leaders In Collaboration With Emeritus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This seven-month program is designed to help senior medtech executives step up to a C-suite role and create value for their organizations.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT xPRO announces the launch of its seven-month Medical Program for Global Leaders . Designed to equip experienced executives with the essential skills to drive medtech leadership, this program combines a cutting-edge curriculum with practical insights from seasoned leaders. Launched in collaboration with Emeritus , a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, enrollment is now open for a December 19, 2024 start.

Medtech companies are increasingly looking for leaders who can drive strategy and lead medtech product innovation to address market challenges and fuel growth. This program will enable participants to foster a culture of innovation, nurture high-performance teams, and leverage systems thinking to shape medtech product design and development. Participants will join a diverse cohort, network with global peers, and engage in a capstone project to apply their skills. Upon completion of the program, participants receive a verified certificate of completion from MIT xPRO.

"The Medical Technology Program for Global Leaders offers a comprehensive learning experience that integrates strategic leadership skills with cutting-edge technology to successfully lead in these unprecedented times," says Michael J. Cima, faculty director of the program.

The program is ideal for senior executives and functional leaders as well as entrepreneurs in the medtech sector who are keen to enhance their leadership acumen, build an innovation mindset, and capitalize on new opportunities to effectively lead medtech organizations.

"The Medical Technology Program for Global Leaders equips participants with the technical expertise and leadership acumen required to navigate the rapidly disrupting medtech sector," says Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. "Our collaboration with MIT xPRO underscores our unwavering commitment to helping business leaders successfully transform the future of health care."

The Medical Technology Program for Global Leaders starts on December 19, 2024. For more information and to apply, please visit the program home page here .

About MIT xPRO

Founded in 1861, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is committed to generating, disseminating, and preserving knowledge and working with others to bring this knowledge to bear on the world's great challenges. MIT is ranked #1 in the Forbes America's Top Colleges list of the nation's best schools. MIT is dedicated to providing rigorous academic study, innovative research and scholarship, and a diverse campus community. MIT's motto, "mens et manus" (Latin for "mind and hand"), epitomizes the university's dedication to education focused on practical solutions.

Through MIT xPRO - one of the institute's online learning platforms - global executives can access vetted content from world-renowned experts anytime, anywhere. Designed using cutting-edge research in the neuroscience of learning, MIT xPRO programs are application-focused, helping business leaders build their skills on the job and in real time.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Emeritus

