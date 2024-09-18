Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Coffee Mug With Motorcycle-Themed Design (DCD-333)
Date
9/18/2024 11:46:36 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a novel coffee mug that would combine my love for motorcycles and coffee," said an inventor, from
Martinsville, Va., "so I invented the WHEELIE MUG. My design would provide a unique gift item, or it could offer a unique and bold platform for advertising."
The patent-pending invention provides a new coffee mug with a
motorcycle-themed design. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional mugs. It also could serve as a conversation piece or a bold advertising platform. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, individuals who drink coffee, motorcyclists, restaurants and other commercial environments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Washington
D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DCD-333, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
