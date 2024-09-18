The Alamo Letter Society Appoints Jeff Boyd San Augustine County Chair George Seay Is Donor Of The Historic Alamo Plaque

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce the appointment of Judge Jeff Boyd of San Augustine, Texas as the San Augustine County Chair of the Alamo Letter Society. He is the elected County Judge in San Augustine.

Judge Boyd was born and raised in San Augustine County, Texas, and graduated from San Augustine High School. He has served as the San Augustine County Judge since 2019, and he is currently serving his second term. Judge Boyd and his wife, Rexcine Boyd, live in San Augustine.

7th generation Texan Mr. George Seay of Dallas, Texas is donating the 203 pound Alamo Letter Plaque to the San Augustine Courthouse.“My forefathers came to San Augustine in 1819. It is only right my family and I give back to this special community.” Mr. Seay is the Grandson of the first Republican Governor of Texas since the Civil War and reconstruction, William P Clements, elected in 1978. Today, Mr. Seay is the Chairman and Co Founder of Annandale Capital. He served in the U.S. Department of State under Deputy Secretary of State Lawrence S. Eagleburger.

Lee William“Bill” McNutt, of University Park, Texas, Chairman and Co-Founder of the Alamo Letter Society, said,“It is excellent to be working with great Texas patriots like Judge Boyd and the plaque donor George Seay. They both love this community and get things done properly.”

The Alamo Letter Society originated from a 13-year-old Texas student, Sloane McNutt, while on a family trip to the Alamo in January 2023. While looking at William Barrett Travis' historic“Victory or Death” letter on a bronze plaque in front of the Alamo chapel, Sloane asked her father, Bill McNutt,“Why do people have to go all the way to the Alamo to see the letter? This plaque with the letter should be all over Texas!” With this question in mind, the idea for the Alamo Letter Society was born.

To start the Alamo Letter Society, McNutt recruited his fellow Vanderbilt University graduate, Rosser Newton, Sr., and US Army SGM (Ret) John Vick to aid in the creation of this organization. The Alamo Letter Society launched on Veterans Day in 2023 with the following mission statement: To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.

“The spirit of the Alamo Letter has been carried by the generations of Texas fighting men to every

Battlefield. The Texas soldier always finds a way forward,” said John Vick, Co-Founder & Chairman of the 501(c)(3).

The Alamo letter, written by William Barrett Travis on February 24, 1836, was only 220 words long and is regarded by history as an emblem of freedom. The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

“Travis' Alamo letter shows us today the essential qualities of being Texan: duty, honor, and self-sacrifice,” said Rosser Newton, Co-Founder.

The San Augustine County Alamo Letter Plaque dedication take place on Saturday October 26, 2024 at the Courthouse in San Augustine, Texas.

