At Least 25 Injured In Prague Train Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Prague, Sep 18 (IANS) At least 25 people were in a train accident in Prague, rescuers said on Wednesday.

Two trains collided in the Prague 8 district on the track near the bridge with Cuprova Street, injuring several people at the scene, Czech said on social X.

Prague Medical Rescue Services later said on X that they rescued 25 people, most with limb or head injuries.

Czech Railways said they evacuated about 200 via a special evacuation train, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local media reported that one of the passenger trains crashed into a stationary train.

Police were investigating the accident as "negligence," said the police, adding that the breath test of one of the train drivers was positive.