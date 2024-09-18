Financial Calendar 2025 For Ringkjøbing Landbobank
Financial calendar 2025 for Ringkjøbing Landbobank
The financial calendar for the upcoming year is as follows:
5 February 2025: Annual Report 2024 5 March 2025: Annual general meeting 30 April 2025: Quarterly report, 1st quarter 2025 6 August 2025: Interim report 2025 22 October 2025: Quarterly report, 1st-3rd quarters 2025
Annual general meeting 5 March 2025
Items to be included on the agenda at the bank's AGM must be submitted in writing to the bank no later than on 21 January 2025.
Yours faithfully
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
