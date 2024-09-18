عربي


Financial Calendar 2025 For Ringkjøbing Landbobank


9/18/2024 10:30:57 AM

Date 18 September 2024

Financial calendar 2025 for Ringkjøbing Landbobank

The financial calendar for the upcoming year is as follows:

  • 5 February 2025: Annual Report 2024
  • 5 March 2025: Annual general meeting
  • 30 April 2025: Quarterly report, 1st quarter 2025
  • 6 August 2025: Interim report 2025
  • 22 October 2025: Quarterly report, 1st-3rd quarters 2025

Annual general meeting 5 March 2025

Items to be included on the agenda at the bank's AGM must be submitted in writing to the bank no later than on 21 January 2025.


Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank


John Fisker
CEO

  • Financial calendar 2025

