Major Shipping Company To Open Office In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Switzerland-based global giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has announced its intention to establish an office in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The news was disclosed by Alkan Alicik, Managing Director of MSC's Georgian branch, during the Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2024 in Baku.

Alicik highlighted Azerbaijan's pivotal role at the intersection of major trade routes connecting Europe and Asia. He noted the country's significant investments in enhancing corridors, ports, and warehousing facilities, which have made it a prime location for international logistics firms.

"MSC's decision to enter the Azerbaijani market is driven by the country's strategic significance in the transport and logistics sector, its advantageous geographical location, and its evolving infrastructure," Alicik said. "The opening of our office in Azerbaijan is a key part of our plan to expand operations in the region."