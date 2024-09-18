Major Shipping Company To Open Office In Azerbaijan
Switzerland-based global shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping
Company (MSC) has announced its intention to establish an office in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The news was disclosed by Alkan Alicik, Managing Director of
MSC's Georgian branch, during the Black and Caspian Freight Forum
2024 in Baku.
Alicik highlighted Azerbaijan's pivotal role at the intersection
of major trade routes connecting Europe and Asia. He noted the
country's significant investments in enhancing transport corridors,
ports, and warehousing facilities, which have made it a prime
location for international logistics firms.
"MSC's decision to enter the Azerbaijani market is driven by the
country's strategic significance in the transport and logistics
sector, its advantageous geographical location, and its evolving
infrastructure," Alicik said. "The opening of our office in
Azerbaijan is a key part of our plan to expand operations in the
region."
