Palestinian President To Visit Spain Thursday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to visit Spain on Thursday to meet with Prime Pedro Sanchez.

This will be Abbas's first visit to Spain, after the country recognized Palestine as an independent state on May 28, alongside Norway and Ireland.

The visit comes days after Palestinian Ambassador to Spain Husni Abdel Wahed presented his credentials to King of Spain Felipe VI.

Last week, Spain hosted the meeting of the Arab-Islamic Contact Group on Gaza, with the presence of European Foreign Ministers and the EU's High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. (end)

