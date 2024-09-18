Emergetech 2024, The Multi-City Tech Roadshow, Comes To Dubai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Emergetech 2024, to be held on 26th September 2024, at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, is set to bring its renowned multi-city Tech roadshow to Dubai , involving many CIOs, global tech pioneers and experts for a futuristic event that promises to define the trajectory of digital innovation in UAE and the GCC region. Focused on AI, IoT, cybersecurity and digital transformation , this event offers a splendid opportunity for tech leaders and enthusiasts to explore emerging trends and learn about the best practices in innovation that will shape the tech landscape.



Attendees will experience insightful panel discussions, real-world case studies featuring cutting edge solutions , and networking opportunities with industry leaders and decision-makers. Some of the key partners for the event include Microsoft and Dell Technologies , whose expertise in cutting-edge solutions will provide valuable insights.



"Emergetech 2024 presents an unparalleled platform for Tech professionals and enthusiasts to gain deep insights and explore the future of all things digital," said Khushbu Soni, Founder & Chief Editor of CIO News. "Dubai is a hub for tech innovation, and we are excited to bring this global event to the GCC region to help shape the future of technology."



As part of this multi-city roadshow , Dubai will attract the brightest digital minds to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities in technology. Participants will gain valuable knowledge about the future of tech and real-world applications that drive innovation within their industries.



The event will be held on 26th September, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai Healthcare City, welcoming tech professionals, decision-makers, and business leaders looking to stay at the forefront of technological advancement. Emergetech 2024 is not just a conference-it's a gateway to the future of tech and a chance to connect with those leading the charge. Don't miss this golden opportunity - register today for the event at Emergetech 2024 .



Event Highlights:



Emergetech 2024 in Dubai promises to deliver valuable insights, opportunities, and experiences for those ready to embrace the next wave of technological disruption. Don't miss your chance to be part of this transformative digital journey! For more information and to register, visit the Official Event Website. We look forward to meeting you at Emergetech 2024! EmergeTech is a leading multi-city Tech Innovation conference, which is held by rotation in various tech hubs of the world, with the aim of connecting tech leaders and enthusiasts from all industry verticals. Hotel Grand Hyatt. Oud Metha Road, Dubai Healthcare City Riyadh Street, Dubai - United Arab Emirates.