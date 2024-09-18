Social Enterprise Tamara LTD Is Raising $1.5M With The Help Of Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tamara Ltd is a social enterprise operating for profit, dedicated to addressing skill gaps among domestic workers. The center facilitates training and formalizes placements and contracts for domestic workers. Moreover, the initiative emphasizes imparting crucial life skills to trainees to ensure their long-term employability. Additionally, the program seeks to sensitize employers on the importance of providing such training to domestic workers.



Tamara Ltd has joined the LaunchUp program by FasterCapital in order to raise a capital of $1.5M. The startup is based in Kenya and is founded by Kennedy Duya, Rachel Ambani, and Lydia Kona.



The LaunchUp program is a great fit for seed, series A, series B, and series C startups to help them find the right funding sources and get funded.



Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "Our team is glad to be working with the team at Tamara Ltd. We will work on finding the right investors and approaching them to move forward."



Kennedy Duya, founder of Tamara ltd, commented,“We are looking forward to working with the team at FasterCapital and we will do our best to make Tamara a great investment opportunity for investors..”

Company :-FasterCapital

User :- Lana Albitar

Email :...

Phone :-+971 5558 55663