R Baby Foundation & First Focus On Children Partner To Solve America's Unspoken Pediatric ER Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

R Baby Foundation® is the first and only not-for-profit foundation uniquely focused on saving children's and babies' lives through improving emergency care by supporting life-saving pediatric training, education, research, and equipment.

First Focus on Children is a bipartisan advocacy organization working to make children a priority in budget and policy decisions.

New Collaboration Aims to Save Thousands of Young Lives By Improving Pediatric Readiness In US Emergency Systems Through National Policy Changes

- Phyllis Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and Co-President of R Baby FoundationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- R Baby Foundation® , the first and only non-profit uniquely focused on saving babies' and children's lives through improving pediatric emergency care, announces a strategic partnership with First Focus on Children , a leading bipartisan advocacy organization working to make children and families a priority in federal policy and budget decisions. The U.S. currently rates a D+ in pediatric emergency readiness and this collaboration seeks to address these critical issues and advocate for national policy changes to save thousands of children's lives through improved pediatric emergency care.Nationwide, pediatric emergency care has faced significant challenges for more than 30 years. Children account for over 30 million emergency department (ED) visits annually, but less than 20% of emergency departments nationwide are adequately prepared to treat kids. Each year, over 1,400 U.S. children die(1) and thousands more are left with life changing disabilities due to the inadequate training and resources. A 2022 study(2) shows a 30% lower mortality risk for children treated at ERs with high pediatric readiness, highlighting the need for improved pediatric emergency training and resources. Research supports that pediatric readiness saves lives and although proven guidelines(3) and affordable solutions to prepare all emergency systems and staff for pediatric emergencies exist, they are not currently mandated by law."The reality is stark: our emergency systems were never designed with children in mind, putting their lives at risk every time they enter an unprepared ER," said Phyllis Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and Co-President of R Baby Foundation.“There are achievable, attainable and affordable solutions to this critical issue. Partnering with First Focus on Children is a monumental step to ensuring no child is left without essential emergency medical support. Together, we are not only raising awareness but actively driving change to create safer, more prepared emergency systems for our kids.”R Baby Foundation was founded by Phyllis and Andrew Rabinowitz in 2006 after losing their infant daughter, Rebecca to a misdiagnosed virus in an unprepared ER. Over the last 18 years, R Baby has raised over $13 million to support advocacy, education, life-saving grants and EMS improvements and has trained over 6,000 doctors at over 1,000 hospitals, enhancing care for millions of children annually.For nearly two decades, First Focus on Children has championed child health through issue analysis, research, policy development, and direct advocacy through its sister organization First Focus Campaign for Children. The organization's health policy team, with over 40 years of collective experience, drives policy change and raises awareness around critical child health issues. First Focus on Children maintains strong bipartisan relationships with key House and Senate members and committees, and important agencies.“No family should ever have to endure the loss of a child because of the failure of our medical system to address the unique health care needs of children,” said First Focus on Children President Bruce Lesley.“We look forward to working with R Baby to raise awareness around pediatric readiness in the nation's emergency rooms and to drive real, actionable policy change that will create safer emergency environments for all of our babies and children. Every child should have access to life-saving emergency care, regardless of who they are or where they live.”For media inquiries, for additional information regarding R Baby Foundation or First Focus on Children, or to speak with representatives from either organization, please contact Jessica Buono of Brick + Vine PR at ....ABOUT R BABY FOUNDATION:R Baby Foundation® was co-founded by Phyllis and Andrew Rabinowitz in 2006 after the loss of their 9 day old daughter Rebecca Ava after a misdiagnosis in an ER. R Baby Foundation® is the first and only not-for-profit foundation uniquely focused on saving babies' and children's lives through improving pediatric emergency care by supporting life-saving pediatric training, education, research, treatment and equipment. R Baby is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that has raised over $13M and has funded programs impacting millions of children and babies nationwide. For more information, please visit, .ABOUT FIRST FOCUS ON CHILDREN:First Focus on Children is a bipartisan advocacy organization working to make children the priority in federal budget and policy decisions. With a dozen policy experts in the many areas that affect our nation's 73 million children, First Focus on Children and our sister organization First Focus Campaign for Children offer thorough, bipartisan, achievable solutions to ensure the well-being of children in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more, please visit .Resources:1.) Ames SG, Davis BS, Marin JR, L. Fink EL, Olson LM, Gausche-Hill M, Kahn JM. Emergency Department Pediatric Readiness and Mortality in Critically Ill Children. Pediatrics. 2019;144(3):e20190568. Pediatrics May 2020; 145 (5): e20200542. 10.1542/peds.2020-0542 ( )2.) Newgard CD, Lin A, Goldhaber-Fiebert JD, et al. Association of Emergency Department Pediatric Readiness With Mortality to 1 Year Among Injured Children Treated at Trauma Centers. JAMA Surg. 2022;157(4):e217419. doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2021.7419 ( )3.) EMSC Innovation and Improvement Center ( )###

Jessica Buono

Brick + Vine Public Relations

+1 732-740-5751

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.