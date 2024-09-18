Egypt, US Responsible For Region's Stability -- FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Egypt and the United States are responsible for maintaining peace and stability in the "turbulent" region, said Egyptian Foreign Bader Abdelaati on Wednesday.

This came in the opening speech of the strategic dialogue session between the two countries, chaired by Abdelaati and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Cairo.

He also noted that Egypt is working with Qatar to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, release prisoners, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He pointed to the situations in Libya and Sudan and the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and the unconditional entry of humanitarian aid, referring to the situation in the Horn of Africa and stressing the importance of peace and stability in that region and the necessity of the unity and sovereignty of Somalia.

For his part, Blinken stressed that Egypt is a key partner in working for peace and security in the region and reaching a ceasefire.

Blinken praised Egypt's role in advancing relations and commitment to the two countries' shared responsibilities in working together through the strategic dialogue, stressing that there is consensus on many issues and the importance of reaching an agreement to cease fire and exchange prisoners. (end)

asm









MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108687941