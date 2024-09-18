Frost Partners With Valor's Mineral Asset Management Software, Mineral.Tech®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost has engaged Valor and its

mineral management software , mineral®, to support its mineral asset management clients. This proprietary software provides clients with more visibility and transparency in managing their mineral assets. The software digitally maps all interests, digitizes and organizes historical paperwork, tracks revenue and produces reports containing analytics for accounting and auditing needs.



Frost has integrated Valor's state-of-the-art mineral management platform, mineral®, to enhance services offered to its mineral asset management clients. By using mineral®, Frost will be able to provide its clients with even more support, leveraging the unique resources and on-demand accessibility provided by the software, ensuring that Frost's mineral asset clients continue to receive quality service and portfolio insight.



"mineral® and its advanced reporting and analytics capabilities are redefining how we manage mineral assets for our mineral management clients," said Brad Ince, a senior vice president and statewide mineral asset manager at Frost. "The software continues to impress our clients by providing full visibility and real-time access to their mineral asset portfolio."

"We're honored to be working with Frost, a name synonymous with banking in Texas," stated Matt Autry , president of Valor. "We are confident that mineral® will be instrumental in helping provide Frost's clients with increased clarity and accessibility into their mineral rights assets. Valor is excited to serve Frost and help provide their clients with top-tier mineral management services through mineral®."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of America's leading oil and gas outsourcing companies . Key service lines of the specialty asset management

The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. mineral® allows clients to have a complete view of their asset portfolio and digitally organize all associated critical documents (leases, deeds, conveyances, revenue statements, JIBs, tax forms, etc.). Valor provides a full suite of mineral management services and mineral management software access to support and empower banks, trust and wealth advisors, and institutions.

and mineral management software

The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing services for banks and institutions, offering owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

for banks and institutions , offering owner relations

support, oil and gas accounting , regulatory compliance , and other back-office operations.



About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider serving mineral rights, oil and gas owners, and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023 & 2024), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023 & 2024), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list, and Most Inspiring WorkplacesTM. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services.

and outsource accounting and back-office services

by visiting .

About Frost:

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $48.8 billion in assets at June 30, 2024. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries.

Media Contact:

Hannah Jones

817-370-0612

SOURCE Valor

