Bravelove Launches New Site By Tegan Digital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BraveLove, a Dallas-based pro-adoption nonprofit, has successfully launched their newly revamped website in collaboration with Tegan Digital. BraveLove is dedicated to challenging the stigma surrounding adoption and celebrating the bravery of birth mothers, a worthy mission now amplified by a refreshed digital presence. Renewed marketing efforts led by Tegan will further shine a spotlight on the organization and bolster engagement with current and prospective audiences.

BraveLove's full rebrand and website redesign by Tegan Digital

"We are absolutely thrilled with the new site," said Janelle Basham, executive director of BraveLove. "Tegan made our goals their mission, every step of the way. We're excited to see the stories of birth mothers reach new audiences and compel people to get involved in the movement."

The redesigned website serves as a powerful platform for BraveLove's storytelling, featuring poignant testimonials from birth mothers and adoptees. The new site has been crafted to centralize crucial resources and facilitate deeper engagement with visitors. Key improvements include streamlined donation systems, a revamped e-commerce store, and an enhanced email marketing infrastructure, all designed to support BraveLove's mission and foster meaningful interactions.

"BraveLove is one of those partners that you can't help but cheer on," said Tegan partner John Herrington. "We're honored to be a small part of what they're doing to uplift and encourage these deserving birth moms and support them throughout their adoption journey."

About BraveLove

BraveLove is a national, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) public charity organization headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that exists to change the perception of adoption through honest, informative, and hopeful communication that conveys the bravery of birth mothers. For more information, visit bravelove .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Lennox, Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and The Birthday Party Project. For more information, visit

tegan .

Contact:

John Herrington

Partner

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital

