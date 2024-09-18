Chandrayaan-4: Cabinet Greenlights New Moon Mission, Here's What It Will Achieve

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chandrayaan-4: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a new moon mission 'Chandrayaan-4'.

The mission would enable India to be self-sufficient in critical foundational technologies for manned missions, lunar sample return and scientific analysis of Lunar samples. Towards realization there would be a significant involvement of Indian Industry, the statement said.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the biggest decision taken today is that 'Chandrayaan-4' Mission has been further expande and new elements have been added to it.“Basis the success of Chandrayaan 3, now the next step is to get the manned mission to Moon, for which all the preparatory steps were approved today,” Vaishnaw added.

| India aims to bring moon soil by 2027, buoyed by success of Chandrayaan-3 What will the mission achieve?

- This Chandrayaan-4 mission will achieve the foundational technologies capabilities eventually for an Indian landing on the moon (planned by year 2040) and return safely back to Earth.

- Major technologies that are required for docking/undocking, landing, safe return to earth and also accomplish lunar sample collection and analysis would be demonstrated.

| National Space Day: Learning about Moon through Chandrayaan-3 - Project details

1) ISRO will be responsible for the development of spacecraft and launch.

2) The Project will be effectively managed and monitored through the established practices prevailing at ISRO.

3) The mission is expected to be completed within 36 months of approval with the participation of industry and academia.

4) All the critical technologies are envisaged to be indigenously developed.

5) The realization of the mission is through various industries and it is envisaged that there would be high employment potential and technology spin-off to other sectors of the economy.

"Chandrayaaan 4 mission is primarily targeted to demonstrate the technology to go to the moon and then come back. The coming back is a highlight of it, landing there has already been demonstrated by Chandrayaan-3," said ISRO Chairman S Somanath.| ISRO's Aditya L1, Chandrayaan-2 capture stunning detail during solar stormFunds required for mission

- The total fund requirement for the technology demonstration mission 'Chandrayaan-4' is Rs. 2104.06 Crore.

- The cost includes spacecraft development and realization, two launch vehicle missions of LVM3, external deep space network support and conducting special tests for design validation.

- Finally leading to the mission of landing on moon surface and safe return to Earth along with the collected lunar sample.





The government said that plan for associating the Indian academia through Chandrayaan-4 science meets, workshops, is already in place.“This mission will also ensure the establishment of facilities for curation and analysis of the returned samples, which will be national assets.”