Opening Build-Up Round For L'etape To Be Staged In Al Marmoom

DUBAI: The first build-up round for the 'L'Etape by Tour de France' will be held in the Al Marmoom area of Dubai, on Sunday (September 22).

Held in co-operation between the Dubai Sports Council and the famed Tour de France, the first build-up race, that is organized by Belton and B Cool Events with sponsorship from Skoda Automobiles, is hoping to make a huge impact when it is staged for the first time in the Middle East, on February 2, 2025.

The first of the build-up races will be held at the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve over 50kms on September 22 in preparation for the main race that is scheduled for February 2, 2025.

The Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve is characterized by its picturesque natural landmarks and rare species of animals. Besides being one of the most important areas of Dubai's countryside and wilderness, Al Marmoom today includes an 86km track that plays host to several domestic and international cycling races, including the Dubai stage of the UAE World Cycling Tour, the UAE Women's Tour, the Al Salam Cycling Championship, the Spinneys Race, and many other competitions.

There will be more preliminary round races to be organized during the next few months as a build-up to the main race. Next February's race will include four separate contests, including a 300mts-3 km Kids Race (for 3-14 year olds) followed by a 20km Family Ride (above 11 years), both on February 1.

The Ride over 60 kms and The Race over 110kms on Dubai's flat terrain will be both flagged off at 6 am on February 2. The race will pass around some of the most prominent tourist and famous cultural landmarks in Dubai. The race route and other details will be announced at a press conference to be held later this year.

Registration for participation in the race will continue in three different stages. The registration for participation in the speed race will continue till the end of this month, while registration for The Race will continue till December 31, 2024. Registration for the actual 110km race will go on till December 31, while registration for participation in the final race will continue till February 1, 2025.

This race is one of many local and international competitive and community cycling races hosted by Dubai throughout the year. Dubai has been witnessing significant growth and increasing in popularity every day thanks to the strong infrastructure that Dubai enjoys.

L'Etape du Tour de France is an organized mass participation cyclosportive that allows amateur cyclists to race over the same route as a Tour de France stage. First held in 1993, and now organized by the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the race takes place every July normally on a rest day of the Tour.

International versions of L'Etape, marketed under the name 'E'Tape by Tour de France' series, are held annually in various countries around the world to give local riders a Tour de France-like experience. 'L'Etape Campos do Jordao' in Brazil will be the next event on the world series, on September 29.

Similar events are currently being staged in Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Greece, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, the USA and Dubai.

Further information about L'Etape Dubai can be found on the official website (, where you can get all the details about the event programme, partners, activities and training sessions before the race.