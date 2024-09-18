Kuwait Info. Min., Mauritanian Culture Min. Discuss Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi discussed on Wednesday with his Mauritanian counterpart Al-Hussein Madou ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The of Information stated in a press statement on Wednesday that this came during Minister Al-Mutairi's reception of Minister Mado at the ministry building on the occasion of his official visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of continuous cooperation on various fields that reflects the history and legacy of the two countries. (end)

