(MENAFN) Leonidas Chrysanthopoulos, a former Greek ambassador to Armenia and Poland, has raised serious concerns about the implications of the recent ban on RT by Meta, the parent company of and Instagram. In an interview with RT, Chrysanthopoulos stated that this action exemplifies how the United States and its allies are increasingly willing to suppress independent voices.



He warned that the measures taken by Western and tech companies appear reminiscent of tactics employed by extremist groups in the past. "We should not be surprised in Western Europe if we actually reach the stage of closing down independent media, as was happening during the Greek dictatorship or in Nazi Germany," he cautioned. Chrysanthopoulos, who has also served his country at the United Nations General Assembly, believes that the situation surrounding RT may signal the onset of a broader crackdown on media outlets, particularly as some longstanding Greek publications, including the historic "Estia," face similar pressures.



The former diplomat criticized Meta for what he described as a “strategy” of deception used to justify its actions against RT. He emphasized that the tech giant opted to impose a ban without providing substantial evidence or pursuing legal avenues to validate its claims against the broadcaster. "Since they have taken the decision not to go to court, they can start saying any kind of lies to put down RT," he asserted, labeling the accusations against the outlet as “absolutely false.”



Chrysanthopoulos' comments underscore a growing anxiety regarding the state of free speech, particularly in relation to actions perceived as censoring dissenting opinions. He argues that these developments represent a significant threat to freedom of expression on a global scale, particularly emanating from the United States. As concerns mount about the future of independent journalism, his warnings resonate with those who value the principles of a free and open press.

