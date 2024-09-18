Law enforcement publishes footage of Trump ‘shooter’ suspect

(MENAFN) The Martin County Sheriff's Office in Florida has made public body camera footage documenting the arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old man accused of planning to shoot Donald Trump, the former President and current presidential candidate. The arrest took place on Sunday afternoon when Routh was found hiding in the bushes near the International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, awaiting the arrival of Trump. His suspicious behavior was noticed by Secret Service agents, who responded by opening fire, prompting Routh to flee the scene.



Law enforcement quickly tracked Routh down on a nearby highway, apprehending him without any further incident. While only 18 seconds of the arrest footage have been released, it captures deputies instructing Routh to walk backward toward them with his hands raised, and a t-shirt covering his head.



In a prior statement, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw shared images from Routh's apparent hideout, which included an "AK-47-style" assault rifle equipped with a scope, a GoPro camera, and two backpacks filled with ceramic tiles, all displayed on a nearby fence. However, during a press conference on Monday, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe clarified that the weapon was, in fact, an older "SKS-style" rifle with its serial number removed.



Routh has been charged with federal offenses, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon with an obstructed serial number. Recent criminal records reveal that Routh was previously convicted in 2002 for possession of a weapon of mass destruction, which was identified as a fully automatic machine gun. This earlier conviction stemmed from a tense three-hour standoff with police in North Carolina.



The unfolding details of this case raise significant concerns regarding security and public safety, especially in the context of high-profile political events. As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to provide further updates on Routh's legal proceedings and any potential implications for future security measures at political gatherings.

