Nablus witnesses series of violent explosions

(MENAFN) In the early hours of this morning, Nablus, a city in the northern West Bank, witnessed a series of violent explosions and armed confrontations as Israeli forces executed a raid in the eastern part of the city. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that a young man was by Israeli gunfire during the forces' operation in the Balata refugee camp, located to the east of Nablus.



Reports from Al Jazeera Net reveal that Israeli settlers also aggressively entered Joseph's Tomb, an important religious site situated east of the city, with the protection of Israeli security personnel. Footage from the area captured settlers participating in Talmudic prayers, emphasizing the heightened tensions surrounding the site's religious and historical significance.



Local media highlighted that intense clashes erupted the previous night between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces in Balata Al-Balad and near Joseph's Tomb. The ongoing confrontations reflect the deepening struggle between Palestinian residents and Israeli forces, indicating a volatile security environment in the West Bank. This latest escalation of violence draws attention to the urgent need for a resolution to the protracted conflict, as the situation continues to evolve amid increasing tensions.

