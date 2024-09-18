Russia Amassing Troops Near Lyptsi In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is amassing near the village of Lyptsi in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in an attempt to take further actions to regain ground.

In general, the operational situation in this sector remains difficult, with Ukrainian forces continuing to hold off the enemy, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Telegram of the Kharkiv Group of Forces.

"The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction has not changed significantly and remains difficult. Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold off the onslaught of the Russian forces. In the area of the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy is moving personnel to replenish the current shortage in forward positions. Due to the low quality of food and drinking water at the forward positions of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division, there are mass cases of gastrointestinal disorders among personnel and an urgent need for medication. In this regard, the morale and psychological condition of the occupiers is decreasing," the post said.

Near Lyptsi, the enemy is amassing troops to take further actions to regain ground, restoring the communications system and elements of fortifications of the 7th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps, which were damaged by Ukrainian strikes, as well as replenishing the ammunition of the regiment's mortar units.

In the Starytsia area, the enemy remotely mined approaches to their positions and evacuated casualties from several positions hit by Ukrainian forces.

Additionally, in Vovchansk, the enemy moved small groups of personnel from the 128th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 44th Army Corps and the Volunteer Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade named after Alexander Nevsky to advanced positions and delivered medicines.

According to the Kharkiv Group of Forces, one combat clash took place in Vovchansk in the past day. The Russian occupiers also carried out three airstrikes using eight glide bombs and 30 kamikaze drone strikes. They also carried out 402 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces eliminated 85 occupiers and destroyed 78 pieces of weapons and military equipment and 53 shelters for enemy personnel in this sector.