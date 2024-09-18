Panama's Economy Grew 2.2% In The First Half Of 2024
Date
9/18/2024 5:21:48 AM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Panama's Economy continues to grow, although at a slower pace than in previous years. At the end of the first half of 2024, the country's gross domestic product showed growth of 2.2%, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC). The half-year GDP, with a reference year of 2018, reached a total of $38,645.7 million, which represents an accumulated increase of $814.3 million compared to the same period in 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, the quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices showed an increase of 2.5%, reaching $18,247.8 million. This rate represented an increase of $444.0 million compared to the second quarter of the previous year, attributed mainly to a series of key activities in the domestic economy. Among the sectors that drove this growth are: Construction: Investment in public infrastructure projects has been one of the main drivers of growth in this sector, INEC noted. Land Transport: The increase in passengers on the Panama Metro by 7.9% and the increase in traffic on road corridors by 6.1% have contributed significantly. Trade: The wholesale and retail sector saw a 6.4% rise, especially in food and automobile sales, according to official figures. Financial Sector: Loan balances increased by 7.0%, highlighting confidence in the financial system. Tourism: Hotels experienced a notable growth of 13.2% due to increased tourism. Telecommunications: This sector saw an increase of 1.5%, along with real estate, business and other services activities. However, he said that not all sectors experienced growth. Cattle production, for example, fell by 6.6%, while pig production registered a drop of 5.8%. In the external sector, some activities stood out for their positive impact: Port Services: Cargo movement drove an increase of 18.2%. Air Transport: The number of passengers at Tocumen International Airport grew by 8.3%. Fisheries Exports : Shrimp registered a significant increase of 82.9%, while fish exports grew by 8.5%. On the other hand, he added, there were declines in sectors such as Panama Canal toll revenues, which decreased by 11.7%, and in the activities of the Colon Free Zone, with a contraction of 12.5%. Mining and quarrying operations were also affected by the closure of a major copper mine, he said.
MENAFN18092024000218011062ID1108687000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.