King: Jordan Today Is Stronger

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Saturday said Jordan today is stronger and has proven its ability to move forward confidently and successfully, in spite of all the challenges.

During a meeting on the elections, His Majesty said the parliamentary are a starting point towards the practical implementation of the modernisation track, on which Jordan is steadily moving ahead, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King said ensuring the success of this step is a collective responsibility, noting that political parties must put forward realistic, strong, and responsible programmes that engage with the public.

His Majesty added at the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, that Jordan's stability and prosperity must be everyone's priority, stressing that parties must put national interests as their first and foremost priorities, away from any other interests, the statement said.

All must work as one, with honesty, integrity and dedication, in service of Jordan and the Jordanian people, the King said.

His Majesty praised the efforts of the Independent Election Commission, the Public Security Directorate, and public servants in ensuring the success of the parliamentary elections, the statement said.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Interior Minister Mazen Farraya, Independent Election Commission President Musa Maaytah, and Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah attended the meeting.