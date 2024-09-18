Four Killed, Two Injured In Car Collision In Azraq - PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Four people, including one Arab national, were killed and two others in a car collision in the Azraq area near Al Omari Bridge, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said on Monday.

The incident prompted a swift response from specialised teams from the Zarqa Governorate and Civil Defense, following a report of the accident, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A traffic investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision, the spokesperson said, noting that the Civil Defense teams provided first aid to the injured before transporting them to the nearest hospital, while the deceased were transferred to Zarqa Governmental Hospital.