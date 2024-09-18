2025 JURY AND EXHIBITION ANNOUNCED

(MENAFN- BPG Group)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 17 SEPTEMBER 2024 – The Sony World Photography Awards announces today the judging panel and London exhibition dates for the 2025 edition. Now in its 18th year, the Sony World Photography Awards honours the photography shaping our visual language. Among the most prestigious photography programmes in the world and with an unparalleled reach, over the years the Awards has helped elevate the conversation around photography and provide photographers with career-defining opportunities.



The Sony World Photography Awards are organised by Creo under its photography strand: the World Photography Organisation. Supported by Sony, the Awards contribute to the development of photographic culture by offering a global platform to the talent of today. Entry to the Awards is completely free and photographers are judged anonymously by a panel of industry-leading judges.



2025 JUDGES

This new edition follows an exceptional 2024 Awards which saw the highest number of entries on record for the Professional competition. Monica Allende returns for the second year as the Chair of the Jury for the Professional Competition and curator of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 exhibition at Somerset House, London.



Allende is joined by a panel of leading industry figures bringing a breadth of knowledge and diversity of photography expertise.



Professional competition:

• Monica Allende, Independent Curator and Photography Consultant, Chair of the Jury

• Yves Chatap, Independent Curator, Publisher, and Art Critic, Cameroon & France

• Aldeide Delgado, Founder and Director, Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), United States

• Vicky Ismach, Curatorial Coordinator, Montevideo Centre of Photography (CdF), Uruguay

• Manuel Sigrist, Head of Exhibitions and Programmes, Photo Elysée, Switzerland

• Isabella Tam, Curator of Visual Art, M+, Hong Kong



Open & Youth competitions: Claudia Grimaldi Marks, Senior Manager, New Creator Strategy, Getty Images, United States



Student competition: Charlotte Jansen, Author, Journalist and Critic, UK



2025 LONDON EXHIBITION AND 2024 INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION TOUR DATES

The Sony World Photography Awards 2025 exhibition returns to Somerset House, London from 17 April to 7 May 2025.



Following the London exhibition and subsequent presentations through the Spring and Summer in Lenzburg, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition continues its tour to the following international destinations:



• Milan, Italy, 6 June - 29 September 2024

• Busan, Republic of Korea, 22 August - 22 September 2024

• Montreal, Canada, 29 August - 15 October 2024

• Hastings, New Zealand, 14 - 22 September 2024

• Berlin, Germany, 11 October 2024 - 19 January 2025





