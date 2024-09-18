EEIC Collaborates with MediSun Energy to Strengthen Sustainable Water Security in the UAE

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) 17th September 2024

Today, Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC), a major contributor to the success of the UAE’s Oil & Gas industry, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MediSun Energy, a company specializing in osmotic (blue) energy technology. This MoU marks a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of water desalination and ensuring water security across the UAE.

The MoU was officially endorsed by Hagop Dermosessian, General Manager of EEIC & GCG Engineering Services, and Dusun Kim, Co-Founder & CEO of MediSun Energy, during the World Utilities Congress, 2024. Through this collaboration, EEIC will leverage MediSun Energy’s innovative WEGen technology to advance energy efficiency in desalination processes and brine management. This collaboration is aligned with EEIC’s strategic goal to expand its presence in the renewable energy sector.

The collaboration addresses pressing water and energy challenges while supporting the UAE’s sustainability and innovation goals. Traditional Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems are energy-intensive and produce brine as a byproduct, leading to significant environmental and economic issues. In contrast, MediSun Energy’s pioneering WEGen technology offers a transformative solution by enhancing energy efficiency through the use of osmotic power. This cutting-edge technology not only generates electricity but also significantly reduces overall energy consumption in desalination.

Dusun Kim, Co-Founder & CEO of MediSun Energy, stated, “Our collaboration with EEIC represents a significant advancement in sustainable water management. By integrating our WEGen technology, which utilizes osmotic power, we can improve energy efficiency and reduce consumption by up to 30% compared to traditional RO systems. This collaboration is pivotal for achieving our vision of Blue Energy and delivering sustainable solutions in the UAE.”

Hagop Dermosessian, General Manager, at Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC) & GCG Engineering Services, said “Our collaborative efforts will importantly help to stimulate the future of sustainable water brine management in the UAE. Leveraging our core competencies to deliver innovative and efficient solutions is an exciting step to protect the wider environment and mitigate the effects of costly RO systems. Our collaboration with MediSun Energy as the exclusive distributor for the UAE and our expertise spanning over 2 decades reflect our dedication to delivering comprehensive solutions in the renewable energy field.”

Together, EEIC and MediSun Energy are positioned to lead the transformation of water security in the UAE, demonstrating a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and technological advancement.



About MediSun Energy

MediSun Energy is a technology-driven company dedicated to advancing clean and efficient energy solutions. Our innovative WEGen technology utilizes osmotic power to enhance energy efficiency in water desalination and to generate renewable energy. Committed to a net-carbon neutral future, we strive to deliver practical, sustainable solutions that align with our vision of a world powered by clean and green energy.







