Baltic States Say Europe Cannot Return To Pre-War Relations With Russia - Bloomberg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg reports this in an article.

Leaders of the Baltic countries emphasize that Europe must abandon illusions about a possible return to cooperation with the Kremlin, as Moscow continues to demonstrate aggressive behavior and shows no signs of changing its course, the outlet notes.

"No one takes seriously that there will be peace soon and even after peace that Russia wouldn't continue to be an aggressive country," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

"Europe now understands the need to pressure Russia. There is no serious desire to look back," he added.

The Baltic leaders have also played a crucial role in shaping and promoting EU sanctions policy against Russia. After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, then–Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas later became the head of the EU's foreign policy office.

Baltic states ask Ukraine to help reduce tensions over Russian threats, says Sybiha

In recent years, the Baltic countries have undergone one of the most significant economic transformations in the EU: they have completely abandoned Russian energy resources, rebuilt logistics routes, and reoriented their businesses toward European markets.

According to Bloomberg, total trade between these three countries and Russia fell by 91% between 2021 and 2025.

As reported, on April 10 Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania issued a joint statement on behalf of their foreign ministers rejecting Moscow's accusations that they had allegedly allowed their airspace to be used for Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.

Earlier, debris from Ukrainian drones was found in the Baltic countries. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia stated that there was no doubt that these incidents were caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine and that the consequences should include increased pressure on Moscow.