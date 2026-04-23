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Russian Drone Strike Hits Odesa, Damaging Homes And Injuring Civilians

Russian Drone Strike Hits Odesa, Damaging Homes And Injuring Civilians


2026-04-23 11:35:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhii Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy once again targeted residential neighborhoods in our city. We have hits on several residential buildings – two two-story buildings and one three-story building. At one location, medics provided assistance to two people on the spot; at another, one woman was hospitalized. Information about the total number of injured is still being clarified,” the post reads.

Lysak added that a non-residential building was also hit.

According to Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, civilian infrastructure in the city was damaged as a result of the attack.

“One of the drones struck a three-story residential building. Apartments on the second and third floors were destroyed. Unfortunately, two people were injured: a 72-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. The woman was taken to hospital,” he said.

Read also: Russians shell Chernihiv region more than 40 times; one person injured, and damage reported

Kiper also reported that windows were shattered in several other buildings and vehicles were damaged. Emergency and municipal services are working at the scene, and efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing.

According to earlier reports, a residential building was hit in Odesa during a nighttime enemy attack.

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