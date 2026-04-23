Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Aghdam
At this stage, 110 families, comprising 397 people, have been resettled to the city of Aghdam.
The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.
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