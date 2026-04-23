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Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Aghdam

Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Aghdam


2026-04-23 11:35:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Aghdam, Trend reports.

At this stage, 110 families, comprising 397 people, have been resettled to the city of Aghdam.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

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Trend News Agency

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