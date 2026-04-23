How Can Strengthening Freedoms Safeguard Jordan's Position As A Model Of Stability?

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordan remains a model of stability in this troubled region, but such stability requires a solid foundation of public freedoms.

Freedoms have always been the sole guarantee of long-term stability, as they grant society the ability to express and participate, and create a relationship of trust between citizen and state.

To strengthen freedoms in Jordan, several steps are essential, foremost among them reviewing legislation that restricts public space, particularly the Cybercrime Law of 2023, which sparked wide controversy.

In its current form, this law opens the door to prosecuting journalists and activists, sets a low ceiling for freedom of expression, and imposes self-censorship that undermines the fight against corruption.

Revisiting such legislation is a strategic necessity: a society allowed to criticize and hold accountable is more capable of facing crises and more cohesive in the face of external pressures.

Free media is the second pillar. A strong civil society cannot be built without independent media capable of responsible criticism. Media that is blocked or restricted loses its role as a safety valve, while free media enhances transparency and shields institutions against corruption.

Thus, easing legal, bureaucratic, and financial restrictions is necessary to rebuild trust between citizens, media, and the state through a confident national press.

The third pillar is genuine political participation. Jordanian civil society, rooted in tribal structures, possesses a unique capacity for cohesion, but this capacity is only harnessed if it is allowed to operate freely, without fear of prosecution.

Opening space for public debate and expanding circles of participation creates a solid internal front capable of absorbing economic and political tensions.

Jordan now has a historic opportunity to prove that stability is not built on restricting freedoms, but on unleashing them.

A society that trusts its institutions and feels its voice is heard is one fortified against internal upheaval and external interference. In this sense, strengthening freedoms is not merely a domestic demand, but a strategic bet on Jordan's standing as a regional model of stability and political reform.

I believe the path is clear: political will transformed into tangible reforms, more open legislation, independent media, and active civil society. With these steps, Jordan can preserve its place as an oasis of stability in a turbulent environment, and present to the world a model proving that freedom is the foundation of stability, not its opposite.