Russia Hits Energy Facilities In Sumy

Overnight Wednesday, Russian kamikaze drones targeted infrastructure facilities in the city of Sumy.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"In the early hours of September 18, the enemy launched an attack on the energy facilities in the city of Sumy, using a UAV of the Shahed type. Tentatively, no one was injured. The consequences of the enemy strike are being eliminated," reads the post on social media.

The administration added that due to enemy attacks, the region's energy system is operating in emergency mode. Consumers are asked to reduce their electricity consumption, especially during peak hours.

It is also noted that 16 enemy Shaheds were destroyed by air defense forces across Sumy region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians launched airstrikes on civil infrastructure in the town of Hlukhiv in Sumy region, leaving two civilians injured.

Photo: Getty Images