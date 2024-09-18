'Amir's Visit A New Beginning For Qatar-Canada Ties'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Ambassador of Qatar to Canada H E Dr. Khalid bin Rashid Al Hamoudi Al Mansouri (pictured) stressed that the official visit by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Canada represents a new beginning for Qatar-Canada relations, which witnessed significant development over the past years.

In statements to QNA, the Ambassador said that the discussions between H H the Amir and Canadian Prime H E Justin Trudeau are expected to enhance the established partnership and ties between the two countries and their friendly peoples, as well as their close cooperation and alliance.

He added that H H the Amir's visit, the first to Canada, is significant given the delicate conditions in the Middle East and the world, in addition to it coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Qatar and Canada.



He explained that the visit comes as a conclusion of a growing relationship in various political, economic, educational, health, and military fields over the past decade, which has seen continuous coordination between H H the Amir and the Canadian Prime Minister, adding that the two countries have focused on exploring ways to enhance their partnership and strengthen cooperation and coordination in addressing regional and international crises.

The Ambassador said that the Amir's discussions with the Canadian Prime Minister will cover the next steps to elevate relations between the two countries to a strategic partnership level. The two sides will also exchange views on ways to end the war in Gaza and achieve lasting peace in the Middle East, in addition to discussing humanitarian efforts related to the Ukraine-Russia crisis, he added.

He added that the Amir will meet on the sidelines of the visit with several Canadian ministers, senior officials, and parliamentarians during the visit to discuss the strong ties between Qatar and Canada and its provinces and major cities, he said, adding that they will also address the significant contributions made by approximately ten thousand Canadians residing in Qatar and the presence of numerous Qatari doctors working in the Canadian health sector during their studies.

Dr. Khalid bin Rashid Al Hamoudi Al Mansouri emphasised that H H the Amir will discuss with Canadian ministers and senior officials ways to enhance economic ties between Qatar and Canada across various sectors, especially given the doubling of trade exchange to approximately 500 million Canadian dollars last year, and the growth of new investments by QatarEnergy in natural gas fields off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, as well as the presence of major Canadian companies in Qatar contributing to various projects.

Al Mansouri stressed that the official visit by H H the Amir to Canada aims to develop relations with a country that is growing in importance and influence on the international stage, and will chair the G7 next year.