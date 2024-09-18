Ganesh Idol Immersion Continues In Hyderabad Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) Immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar Lake here continued for the second day on Wednesday.

Huge idols were still being brought to the lake in the heart of the city for immersion. The process continued on NTR Marg and Necklace Road.

Traffic curbs remained in force on roads around Hussain Sagar and traffic was being diverted at various points.

People heading to offices, workplaces and school children were caught in traffic snarls on several key roads adjoining Hussain Sagar in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said more than 1.05 lakh idols were immersed in Hussain Sagar and other lakes and artificial ponds since Tuesday morning.

The immersion process in Hussain Sagar is likely to continue till the afternoon. Police have appealed to devotees to cooperate with them in completing the process at the earliest.

The immersion of idols, which began early Tuesday, continued through the day and night. Thousands of devotees thronged Hussain Sagar, the central point of the Ganesh Shobha Yatra procession.

As Wednesday is a working day, police had appealed to Ganesh mandapam organisers to ensure the completion of immersion on Tuesday night. However, the delay in moving the idols from some places spilled over the festivities to the second day.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand said the entire 25,000-strong force of city police and other units worked continuously throughout the night to expedite the immersion of thousands of idols. He revealed on 'X' that by 5 a.m., the situation was so much better than last year as the tail end had reached Moazzam Jahi Market and a few hundred vehicles on the other approach roads.

The police chief said he walked from Moazzam Jahi Market Junction to Tank Bund to speed up the procession pace by giving appropriate directions.

According to GHMC officials, 1,05,707 idols were immersed till Tuesday night at 72 points in GHMC limits. These include lakes, excavated ponds, and portable ponds.

As many as 12,320 idols were immersed at three points around Hussain Sagar. IDL Lake in Moosapet saw the highest number of idol immersions at 26,546.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the municipal authorities for immersion at five big lakes and 73 exclusive ponds. As many as 468 cranes were set up for the immersion in GHMC limits. This includes 38 cranes set up at Hussain Sagar.

According to GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, 15,000 personnel, including sanitation, engineering, and others, are working in three shifts.