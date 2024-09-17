Gaza Death Toll Rises To 41,252 Wounded 95,497

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Palestinian of in Gaza said that the death toll from the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip since October 7, has risen to 41,252 martyrs and 95,497 injured.

A Palestinian man carries the body of a relative killed in Israeli strikes on the Bureij refugee camp, at the al-Awda Hospital at the Nuseirat refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip on September 17, 2024. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

The ministry's daily figures showed that the Israeli forces have committed three massacres against families in the Strip over the past 24 hours, killing at least 26 Palestinians and injuring 84 others according to hospital registries.

It added that scores of victims remain under the rubble, with emergency services unable of reaching them.



Exploding Hezbollah pagers wound hundreds across Lebanon German news media demand access to war-torn Gaza

Read Also