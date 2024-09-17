Dollar’S Descent: Five-Day Slide Amid Interest Rate Anticipation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. dollar continued its downward trajectory for the fifth consecutive day against the Brazilian real. This decline occurred on the eve of a crucial "Super Wednesday" for monetary policy decisions.



Investors eagerly awaited interest rate announcements from both Brazil and the United States. At the close of trading on Tuesday, September 17, the U.S. dollar settled at R$ 5.4882, marking a 0.41% decrease.



This performance contrasted with the global trend, as the DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, rose by 0.22%.



In Brazil, market participants anticipate a rate hike by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ). Consensus forecasts suggest a 25 basis point increase, raising the Selic rate to 10.75% annually.



However, some analysts haven't ruled out the possibility of a more aggressive 50 basis point hike. Across the Atlantic, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC ) of the U.S. Federal Reserve will also announce its interest rate decision.







Market expectations lean heavily towards a 50 basis point rate cut. Recent economic data has reinforced this outlook.

U.S. Retail Sales Growth and Impact

U.S. retail sales grew by 0.1% in August, surpassing analysts' expectations of a 0.2% decline. This positive economic indicator has influenced market sentiment regarding the Fed's upcoming decision.



According to the CME Group 's FedWatch tool, traders now see a 65% chance of the Fed setting interest rates between 4.75% and 5.00%. This probability has increased from 62% the previous day.



Conversely, the likelihood of a smaller 25 basis point cut, which would place rates between 5.00% and 5.25%, has decreased from 38% to 35%.



A more substantial rate cut by the Fed could potentially weaken the dollar further. Lower U.S. interest rates make the dollar comparatively less attractive as Treasury yields decline.



This scenario often leads to increased risk appetite in higher-yielding markets like Brazil. As investors await these crucial monetary policy decisions, currency markets remain poised for potential shifts.



The outcome of "Super Wednesday" could significantly influence global financial landscapes in the coming weeks.

