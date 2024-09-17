EQB Inc. Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

The Board of Directors of EQB Inc. and Equitable (collectively "EQB") today announced that it has accepted the resignation of Mike Hanley from the Board of Directors. Mr. Hanley joined the Board in November 2022 and was appointed Chair in May 2023.

Mr. Hanley's decision to step down is for personal and family reasons and is effective immediately. He remains a strong supporter of EQB and its future prospects. The Board wants to thank Mr. Hanley for his strong contributions.

The Board conducted a thorough internal review, led by the Chair of its Governance and Nominating Committee, Yongah Kim, and have appointed current director, Vincenza (Vin) Sera, as Chair of the Board of Directors of EQB Inc. Ms. Sera has also been appointed Chair of the Board of Equitable Bank.

"I am delighted to be working more closely with Vin in her new role," said Andrew Moor, president & CEO, EQB. "Vin has deep domain expertise in Canadian banking and the broader financial services industry. Since her appointment to the Board in 2013, Vin has served on the Audit, Risk and Human Resources Committees and Chaired the Governance and Nominating Committee from 2016 to 2023. She is a fantastic choice as Board Chair of EQB and Canada's seventh largest bank."

