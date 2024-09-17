Brazilian Navy Responds To Deadly Sinking Of Concórdia Cargo Vessel

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Navy confirmed the deaths of four crew members after a cargo ship sank near Fernando de Noronha.



The vessel, named Concórdia, encountered difficulties off the coast of Itamaracá Island on Sunday evening. Nine crew members were aboard when the incident occurred.



Four survivors were rescued in stable condition and transported to Goiana, Pernambuco. One crew member remains missing as search efforts continue.



The Concórdia departed from Recife on Saturday, carrying 180 tons of materials and food supplies.



It sank approximately 15 kilometers from Ponta de Pedras beach in Goiana, located in northern Pernambuco.







The Brazilian Nav swiftly mobilized its Salvamar Nordeste structure to coordinate the search and rescue mission. They deployed the Patrol Ship Macau to assist in the operation.



Authorities issued an alert to local navigators to aid in the search for the missing crew member. The cause of the shipwreck remains undisclosed as investigations continue.



As of now, there are no signs of water pollution at the accident site. The Brazilian Navy continues to monitor the area for potential environmental impacts.



The Navy released a statement confirming the rescue of four survivors and the recovery of four deceased crew members. They emphasized their ongoing efforts to locate the remaining missing individual.



This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by maritime workers. It underscores the importance of robust safety measures and swift emergency response in the shipping industry.



Brazilian Navy Responds to Deadly Sinking of Concórdia Cargo Vessel

