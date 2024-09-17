Crescent Tools Wins Three Pro Tool Innovation Awards

CT0890ECC, CT24HLC, CWCH10

This year, over 100 different manufacturers and brands submitted nearly 400 products in dozens of categories, all vying for a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award. A distinguished panel of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals, completed the vote tally for the world's most innovative products in the construction and outdoor power equipment industry.

The 24" High Leverage Bolt Cutter beat competition in the Bolt Cutter category and the 9.5" Electrical Cable Cutter won in the Cutting category for Hand Tools. The 1" Wood Chisel won in the Chisel category for Woodworking.

"Our team is thrilled to be recognized with three PTIA awards," says Marissa Sewell, Crescent Product Manager. "At Crescent, our mission is to provide tools that are more than tough by making users tasks easier and more efficient, transforming the way people work on the jobsite. We are honored that the innovation in our three new Crescent products were recognized."

Learn more about our award-winning products here .