Cabinet Approves Suspension Of Contract With Afiya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet endorsed on Tuesday the temporary suspension of Law No. 114 of 2024 regarding providing insurance for retired citizens, and the Law No. 71 of 2023 for one year.

During the cabinet meeting held at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi told the Cabinet about the termination of a contract between the and the company (Afyia) which provides services to health insurance for citizens as the company did not honor its commitments.

The move aimed at preserving public health and money, Al-Awadhi said, stressing the Ministry's attention to provide required healthcare for citizens.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet expressed condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Al-Sabah Family over the death of His Highness former premier Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah who passed away on Saturday.

The Cabinet was informed about the accompanying official delegation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's representatives, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to the 79th session of UN National Assembly (UNGA 79) due on September 19-26.

The delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and otheer senior officials at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, said.

Meanwhile, the ministers listened to Al-Yahya's presentation about the results of his visit to Egypt last Tuesday while chairing the Kuwaiti delegation to the 13th session of the joint Egyptian-Kuwaiti committee.

He also told the Cabinet about the main ideas about his meeting with Egypt's President Abdulfattah Al-Sisis and Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly that focused on the deep-rooted ties and means of enhancing mutual cooperation in all fields to serve the two countries' interest as well as the latest developments in the region, and some regional and international issues of mutual concern, Al-Mousherji added.

Furthermore, Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, and Acting Oil Minister Noura Al-Fassam briefed the Cabinet on Fitch rankings of Kuwait that was 'AA' with a stable outlook.

In addition, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Abdullah Al-Jalal informed the ministers about the suspension of students' elections at all Kuwait's universities and colleges inside and outside the country.

Al-Jalal, who also Acing Minister of Education, said the move was taken due to violations happened in the elections and a deviation from the primary objectives of these union activities.

He stressed the importance of the Ministry's support for scientific, sports, social, and cultural student activities across all higher education institutions as these activities play a key role in developing students' skills and innovative capabilities.

Expressing concern, Al-Jalal noted that the students' electoral process no longer serves their interests.

Finally, the Cabinet approved the report of the High Committee for Citizenship Investigation, which includes revoking citizenship, in accordance with the Law No. 15 of 1959, from some people who obtained it by fraud and forgery. (end)

