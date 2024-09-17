Mcgregor Pedals Introduces The Classic Fuzz Pedal
9/17/2024 2:45:27 PM
(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) VANCOUVER, B.C., Canada, Sept. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Boutique pedal company McGregor Pedals has launched its newest pedal: The Classic Fuzz. Designed for both guitar and bass, the Classic Fuzz pedal captures the sound, feel, and response of the original 1960s two-transistor fuzz boxes using all modern, stable parts. It is rich, moody, interactive and in the right hands, untamed.
“It follows on the heels of McGregor's previous acclaimed pedals - designed and hand-soldered in Canada by Garth Heslop - including the Crunch Transparent Overdrive, a single-channel, low-gain overdrive pedal, and the Crunch Plus Overdrive-distortion, a creamy medium-gain pedal,” says company founder Garth Heslop.
Like the new Classic Fuzz, all McGregor Pedals are tuned for both guitar and bass.
See the Classic fuzz guitar demo video here:
See the Classic fuzz bass demo video here:
THE CLASSIC FUZZ HAS A STRAIGHTFORWARD THREE-KNOB CONTROL SET AND SIDE-MOUNTED TRIMPOT:
FUZZ: This allows you to dial in the amount of fuzz required. Since most of the action happens in the upper regions of typical fuzz pots, they used a reverse log pot here so that the final 15% starts at noon.
BASS: this allows you to dial in the amount of bottom end you want. Fully right, this pedal is thick. For a sound more typical of modern silicon fuzz pedals, dial this back.
VOLUME: This attenuates the post-effect signal.
LED Brightness (unmarked trimpot on the side): Please make the adjustment gently using a jeweler's screwdriver.
KEY CLASSIC FUZZ FEATURES:
Hand soldered in Canada
High grade components picked for their superior sound and response
True bypass with heavy duty switch
Standard 9-volt DC center-negative power operation (no battery compartment)
Top-mounted audio jacks and power input to help with packed pedal boards
The Classic Fuzz is currently priced at $185 and can be purchased directly from the McGregor Pedals online store via .
Photo caption: McGregor Pedals Introduces the Classic Fuzz Pedal
