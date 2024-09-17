Qatar Chamber Showcases E-Services At 'Conteq Expo24'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber is showcasing its services, including the recently launched e-services, at the Advanced for and Services (ConteQ Expo24), which concludes Wednesday.



Qatar Chamber chairman Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani participated in the opening ceremony, attended by several ministers and other dignitaries from the international sector.



Through its booth at the expo, the chamber has promoted its services provided to the Qatari business community, as well as the e-services launched on its website to facilitate its members and save time and effort for business owners and local companies.



Within the past few years, the Chamber succeeded in improving its digital infrastructure to provide more e-services for the private sector including the issuance of e-certificate of origin, ATA Carnet, TIR, browsing directories, publications and reports and others.

