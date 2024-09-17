(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edgar Legoale Festive Soccer 2024

Edgar Legoale Foundation Official Statement on the 2024 Festive Soccer Tournament

PARYS, SOUTH AFRICA, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Edgar Legoale Foundation is thrilled to announce the upcoming annual Edgar Legoale Knockout 2024 Festive Soccer Tournament. This year's celebration marks six years of success for both the Foundation and the tournament. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the community for their unwavering support, which has helped make this tournament one of the“premier events in the FreeState and across the country”

The Festive Soccer Tournament remains a core part of our mission to promote“Pure Kasi Football,” with a continued focus on nurturing young talent from our local communities. As with previous tournaments, professional soccer scouts will be in attendance to identify rising stars from among the participating teams.

This year's theme,“Together We Stand, Against GBV,” reflects our deep commitment to using sport as a platform for social change. We aim to spark meaningful conversations, challenge outdated stereotypes, and encourage active participation in the fight against gender-based violence** (GBV). Our goal is to foster a **safer, more inclusive society for all.

The tournament will take place from 14-22 December 2024, with matches starting at 9 am each day at the Mandela Sports Ground, located near Boitlamo Secondary School in Parys-Tumahole, Free State. We look forward to hosting 32 teams, who will compete for a total cash prize of R180,000.00. The breakdown is as follows:

- First prize: R150,000.00

- Second prize: R25,000.00

- Third prize: R5,000.00

Registration for the tournament is now open at a fee of R2,500.00 per team. Please note that the winning team will be expected to initiate a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign within their community. Teams that fail to fulfill this requirement will be permanently banned from future tournaments, as was the case with“Jagermeisters FC” from Vaal, which did not initiate their campaign after winning last year.

Edgar Legoale, Chairperson of the Edgar Legoale Foundation, stated:

"We believe that the fight against gender-based violence requires the collective efforts of every sector of society, including sports. Through this tournament, we are calling on all teams to not only compete on the field but also take a stand off the field by engaging their communities in GBV awareness and prevention activities. Soccer has the power to unite people, and we can use that strength to combat one of the most serious issues facing our society."

He added:

“We encourage communities to come together and support this initiative. Our vision is to create safer environments, especially for women and children, and with the involvement of these teams, we can bring about lasting change. This tournament is not just about winning trophies, but about leaving a positive impact in our communities."

Our activities during the tournament will include inclusive soccer matches. awareness workshops, survivor stories, guest speakers, and experts sharing valuable insights on GBV, as well as community pledges to take action.

We are pleased to announce that Central News has joined as the official sponsor of the tournament, and we extend our thanks to Blaqsnaps Media, Unplayable and Central News for coming on board as media partners. We are also offering **sponsorship opportunities** through our Sponsorship Tier System, which ranges from Bronze to Platinum. Each tier comes with specific benefits, tailored to suit different levels of investment. Your sponsorship will contribute to the success of this major event, helping us provide a platform for local talent while simultaneously raising awareness about crucial social issues like GBV.

Stay tuned for more information about our Pre-Festive Soccer Tournament for juniors (13-17 years),as well as masters and our upcoming women's soccer initiative, which emphasizes inclusivity in sports.

We invite members of the media. the general public, and soccer scouts to join us in celebrating this showcase of local talent. Food, clothing, and other vendors are also welcome to set up at the tournament, with stalls available free of charge. Vendor registration will open soon.

For more information or to register, please contact:

- DJ Pots (Mzwandile Sontyale), Tournament Manager at (078) 466-2089 (available on WhatsApp and Call)

- Blessing Maphisa, Assistant Tournament Manager at +27 76 649 1472 (WhatsApp) or +27 673038688 (call)

You can also email us at: ...

Dj Pots

Edgar Legoale Foundation

+27 78 466 2089

email us here

