Serpin Pharma And Uniklinikum Erlangen Team Up For A Clinical Trial To Prevent Acute Kidney Injury

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Serpin Pharma , a leading clinical-stage company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Uniklinikum Erlangen in Germany for a groundbreaking clinical trial focused on preventing acute kidney injury (AKI). This Phase IIa trial will assess the efficacy and safety of SP163M, Serpin Pharma's innovative therapeutic, in preventing AKI in at-risk patients with stage 2-3 chronic kidney (CKD) undergoing cardiac surgery. The esteemed nephrologists Prof. Dr. Mario Schiffer and Dr. Tilman Jobst-Schwan will lead the trial.AKI is a serious condition where the kidneys lose their ability to filter waste from the blood, commonly occurring in critically ill patients. SP16, a novel therapeutic developed by Serpin Pharma, targets a specific receptor to restore cellular balance during inflammation. Dr. Cohava Gelber, CEO and Executive Chairperson of Serpin Pharma, shared her enthusiasm, stating,“We are very excited about the potential of SP163M to prevent AKI and improve outcomes for patients undergoing cardiac surgery.”Professors Mario Schiffer stated,“we are excited to bring a much-needed treatment options to minimize the risk for acute kidney injury to subjects with CKD undergoing elective cardiac surgery”.The EASE-AKI trial ("Efficacy And Safety of SP16 in preventing Acute Kidney Injury in risk subjects with CKD undergoing elective cardiac surgery using the heart-lung machine: A Prospective, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial") will use the KDIGO criteria to evaluate outcomes. Through this collaboration and clinical trial, Serpin Pharma and Uniklinikum Erlangen aim to deliver innovative treatments and significantly benefit patients at risk of AKI during cardiac surgery.

