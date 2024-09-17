Earthstar's Intentional Music Fest Takes Center Stage In Joshua Tree, October 25-27

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Joshua Tree Lake & RV Campground, Joshua Tree, California

, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, the inaugural Earthstar Festival will illuminate the desertscape of Joshua Tree, CA, with a transformative blend of music, art, wellness, and community from October 25-27, 2024. Situated at the scenic Joshua Tree Lake & RV Campground, Earthstar is not just a festival-it's a movement toward intentional living and holistic wellness.

Attendees can start their day with sunrise yoga sessions and sound baths, followed by immersive community-driven conversations featuring national thought leaders. The "Find the Others" meetups, orchestrated by the Global Psychedelic Society, offer a unique space for connection and growth. As the sun sets, the landscape will come alive with immersive live art and electrifying musical performances across multiple stages, in collaboration with music industry veteran Bobby Dee Presents .

Earthstar lineup includes: Umi, The Polish Ambassador The Funk Hunters with Chali 2Na, East Forest, Desert Dwellers, The Main Squeeze, Ahee, Gaslamp Killer, Megan Hamilton, The Human Experience, Equanimous, Mystic Grizzly, Liquid Bloom, David Starfire, DELA MOON, Stylust, Kimothy Leary, Blooming Fire, Naughty Princess, Osyris, Jonny Joon, Everyman, PHNX, Dave Clevr, Bodacious Thang, namebackwards, Bass Waffles Takeover.

In a tribute to those affected by cannabis incarceration, Earthstar will hold a candlelight vigil on Friday, October 25 produced in partnership with Last Prisoner Project, Freedom Grow, Students for Sensible Drug Policy, and the Urban Indigenous Collective. The festival continues throughout the weekend with purposeful programming focused on alternative healing, harm reduction, and wellness all while enjoying one of California's natural wonders.

"Earthstar is a chance to give yourself permission to escape from the grind of daily life and retreat in community to learn, grow, and dance. To leave in the desert what no longer serves you, and to return home feeling refreshed and renewed," said Gina Vensel, Earthstar Co-Founder and Producer.

Tickets are now available for guests over 18, with options for both camping and day passes. Secure your festival pass at earthstarfestival and prepare for an unforgettable journey of music, healing, and community.

ABOUT EARTHSTAR:

Produced by Simpati Co. LLC, a joint venture by leaders in plant medicine and event management, Earthstar aims to craft unforgettable experiences that foster community and personal growth. For more information and festival details, visit earthstarfestival .

About Bobby Dee Presents:

Bobby Dee Presents has become a leader in the music industry, consistently generating sold-out shows nationwide since 1987. Partnered with Simpatico, LLC, Bobby Dee Presents plants seeds within the conscious electronic community to pave the way for the transformational scene to hit the mainstream.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Sheldon

202-997-3117

[email protected]

