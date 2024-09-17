Gospotcheck By FORM Releases Pic&Plan, New AI-Powered Solution For Automated Planogram Generation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The capability expands the innovator's planogram management system for retail and CPG customers.

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

GoSpotCheck , the top-rated retail execution powered by AI, has announced the launch of Pic&Plan, an innovative feature that automates planogram generation from shelf photos. This groundbreaking enhancement broadens GoSpotCheck's image recognition and strengthens its suite of retail execution tools, enabling Retail and Consumer Goods teams to accurately plan, execute, and analyze shelf sets with ease.

Continue Reading

GoSpotCheck introduces latest AI-powered technology, Pic&Plan, that automatically generates planogram files from photos.

Introducing Pic&Plan by GoSpotCheck-the easiest way to automatically generate planogram files from a photo captured of a set.

Post this





Earlier this year, GoSpotCheck unveiled automated planogram compliance, a feature that enables mobile teams to receive real-time planogram compliance scores and recommendations on mobile. With the introduction of Pic&Plan, teams can now generate editable planogram files directly from photos of shelves taken in-store within minutes, which eliminates the tedious task of manually building planogram files and allows for comprehensive planogram management and tracking within one app. Fully integrated with GoSpotCheck's task management, photo reporting, and business intelligence tools, Pic&Plan delivers total end-to-end efficiency and control for retail and CPG teams.

Both Pic&Plan and automated planogram compliance are embedded within GoSpotCheck's advanced image recognition solution, which detects products and prices across various retail environments, including shelves, coolers, off-shelf displays, menus, back bars, beer taps, and fountain taps.

"We're thrilled to introduce an all-in-one solution that not only simplifies planogram management but also transforms the way our customers approach retail execution," says Ali Moosani, CEO of FORM. "Pic&Plan is a true game-changer for teams looking to manage many different sets of various sizes across different channels, regions, and banners. By automating the manual process behind planogram generation and compliance tracking, we're helping teams focus more on maximizing shelf performance and driving sales."

The GoSpotCheck team has been showcasing Pic&Plan at industry trade shows this year beginning with the Newtopia Now and National Association of Chain Drug Store's Total Store Expo in August, and continuing throughout the fall with Groceryshop in Las Vegas and Shoptalk Fall in Chicago.



GoSpotCheck by FORM's image recognition app has been proven to cut survey times by 75% and grow sales by 10% for brands like PepsiCo and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, and has received numerous awards on G2 for Best Usability, Best Support, and Best Estimated ROI.

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM's digital assistant for teams guides daily tasks, boosts communication, and provides leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM activates and connects teams in the field--with leaders, missions, and each other--so they can deliver success in the enterprise. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world and have received numerous accolades from G2, Capterra, Forbes, and Forrester. To learn more, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chrissy Reinemund, Senior Content Manager

[email protected]

479-366-8193

SOURCE GoSpotCheck

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED