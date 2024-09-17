عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill A Palestinian In Tulkarm


9/17/2024 10:04:53 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation forces killed on Tuesday a Palestinian near Tulkarm in the West Bank.
Palestine Ministry of health said in a press release that Sameer Amar, 55, was shot dead in Jarushiyya village, noting that he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. (end)
nk



MENAFN17092024000071011013ID1108683303


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search