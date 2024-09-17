Israeli Occupation Forces Kill A Palestinian In Tulkarm

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces killed on Tuesday a Palestinian near Tulkarm in the West Bank. Palestine of said in a press release that Sameer Amar, 55, was shot dead in Jarushiyya village, noting that he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. (end) nk

