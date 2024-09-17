LEADER OF CANNABIS-INFUSED BAKED GOODS LAUNCHES FIERY HOT CRUNCH BAR IN CALIFORNIA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new, first-of-its-kind and limited edition edible by Dr. Norm's brings the savory heat, elevating the company's classic treat with a blast of blazing flavor

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Norm's , a California-based, sibling-owned and operated cannabis company, announced today the launch of their new Fiery Hot Crunch Bar. The first-of-its-kind and limited edition edible is Dr. Norm's take on one of America's most popular snacking obsessions.

"This is our first savory-leaning edible and our entry into the edible snack market," said Roberta Wilson, Dr. Norm's Co-Founder. "The spicy snack trend continues to get more popular and we are excited to be able to offer our unique take on this cultural phenomenon. The limited edition Dr. Norm's Fiery Hot Crunch Bar is not just a novelty product, it is a delectable treat with a complex flavor profile containing powerful

cannabinoids that appeal to a variety of flavor chasers. We think the product will be particularly appealing to those who enjoy a spicy margarita or hot honey drizzled over pizza."

"The market has spoken and it's demanding spice." - Jeff Koz, Dr. Norm's Co-Founder

Each Fiery Hot Crunch Bar contains ten individual servings at 10 mgs each, totaling 100 mgs THC total. The product joins Dr. Norm's lineup of crispy rice bars, which currently includes Fruity , Gluten-Free Chocolate , and Original , along with nano-emulsified Toasted Cinnamon Crunch , and Very Berry Crunch varieties.

"The market has spoken and it's demanding spice," continued Jeff Koz, Co-Founder of Dr. Norm's. "During the development of this unique compliant edible product, we watched Burger King launch their Fiery Menu, while Mcdonald's just rolled out their McSpicy collaboration with Frank's Red Hot. These launches reinforce that Dr. Norm's is a leader in the specialty-infused food space and that we have our finger on the pulse of consumer demand."

The Dr. Norm's Fiery Hot Crunch Bar is rolling out now at partnering dispensaries throughout California.

About Dr. Norm's

Dr. Norm's is a Los Angeles-based, family-owned and operated edibles company and maker of infused baked goods, wellness products, and more. The company was founded in 2017 by brother-sister duo, Jeff Koz and Roberta Wilson, to honor the legacy of their parents and their lifetimes devoted to healthcare. Their Dad, the real Dr. Norm, was a well-respected M.D. in Los Angeles for over 30 years, and their Mom was a pharmacist who spread joy through her delicious homemade cookies. Prior to launching, Wilson founded Audrey's Cookies, a well-known gourmet cookie brand tributing her mother, that was sold in national stores including Whole Foods, Costco, and Sprouts.

Dr. Norm's created the first and only nano-emulsified, fast-acting infused baked goods line in California - with an onset time of just 15 minutes. The product range includes edible baked treats, infused goodies like gummies and chocolate bites, and hyper-targeted vapes. Dr. Norm's recently debuted Dr. Norm's Wellness, an amalgamation of the family-owned company's long legacy in healthcare and extensive experience in the cannabis industry, focused on all-natural solutions to pain and sleep concerns. Dr. Norm's works closely with certified laboratories and adheres to strict manufacturing practices to deliver safe and effective wellness solutions to their customers. The brands' 25+ SKUs are available in over 500 retail locations throughout the state.

Learn more about Dr. Norm's and their full product range at drnorms .

