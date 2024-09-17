Marco's Pizza® Unveils Its New Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza, Celebrating Pepperoni Flavor And Fandom Ahead Of National Pepperoni Pizza Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Marco's Builds Off of Hallmark Pepperoni Magnifico® with Three Flavor-Packed Pepperoni Varieties

Marco's Pizza , one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, announces the launch of its new

Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza . The limited-time menu item features three types of pepperoni – America's favorite pizza topping – offering a pepperoni pizza experience like no other just in time for National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Sept. 20. Starting at $11.99*, pepperoni fanatics can experience the delicious, bold flavor of this one-of-a-kind pizza at participating Marco's locations.

Marco's builds off of hallmark Pepperoni Magnifico® with three flavor-packed pepperoni varieties

Marco's Pizza launches the new Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza, elevating its hallmark Pepperoni Magnifico® with an all-new variety of bold and crispy shredded pepperoni.

Building off Marco's hallmark Pepperoni Magnifico® pizza, the Triple Pepperoni Magnifico features the addition of an all-new delectably bold shredded pepperoni – along with Marco's signature crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni® and classic pepperoni, making Marco's the only national pizza brand to combine these three ingredients for a flavor-packed pizza.

This mouthwatering pepperoni trio sits atop a bed of Marco's dough made in-store daily, original sauce, and three fresh signature cheeses. Marco's Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza is then finished the Magnifico way with a garlic-sauced crust and Romesan sprinkle all over to craft a premium pizza experience for pepperoni fans.

"At Marco's Pizza, we are all-in on big, bold flavor – and our new Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza delivers triple the flavor with our unique pepperoni trio featuring this bold new shredded pepperoni. We are excited to offer this beloved pizza topping in its bolder, crispier form to deliver an innovative twist on the fan-favorite Pepperoni Magnifico," said

Chief Marketing Officer Denise Lauer of Marco's Franchising, LLC. "Pepperoni fanatics looking to elevate their pizza routine will love the bold taste and crispy texture of shredded pepperoni on our new Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza."

For more information about this offer and Marco's Pizza, and to find your nearest location, please visit



or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in

Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in

the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born

Pasquale

("Pat")

Giammarco

and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 34 states with locations in

Puerto Rico, the

Bahamas

and

Mexico. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on

Newsweek's

2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on

QSR's

Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Use code TRIPLEPEP. Valid on Large Triple Pepperoni Magnifico only for a limited time. Price and participation may vary.

California

prices higher and use code TRIPLEPEPCA. No substitutions. Additional toppings extra. Not valid on catering orders, with other offers or discounts, or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Delivery fee/tax extra (varies by store). Delivery orders must meet stated minimum. Other restrictions may apply – see store or

marcos

for details.

